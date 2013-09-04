© blotty-dreamstime.com

GPV Asia's new record revenue

GPV Asia has recorded a new record in terms of revenue in August of 2013-

In August GPV Asia Electronics made a new revenue record with a total of THB 246 million (roughly EUR 5.8 million) and GPV Asia has achieved a total record sales of THB 280,8 million (EUR 6.6 million).



In total GPV achieved a revenue on EUR 10 million.