Printline in Denmark employs new Managing Director

Palle Morthorst has joined Printline A/S as their new Managing Director. He will replace Mark Jespersen, who will leave the company, to seek new challenges.

Palle comes from a position as Sales Director at Chemitalic Suzhou Ltd., where he until 2012 also was part-owner. Printline has its production in Odense, Denmark and employs app. 25 people.