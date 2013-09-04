© krzysztof gorski dreamstime.com

Data Respons with new German customer

Data Respons has signed a contract with a new customer in Germany in the market for industrial automation.

The contract, worth NOK 7 million (roughly EUR 872'200), is an introductory order, with increased delivery volume expected from this customer going forward.



The contract comprises delivery of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in the customer's end products.



“Our customer wants a strategic partner throughout the product life cycle, from early development stages to recurring deliveries,” says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons. “Such computer solutions require high quality, local expertise and well-established production and delivery capabilities in Asia.”