TDK shuts down plant in Hungary

The Hungarian unit of Japanese electronics manufacturer TDK will shut down its ferrite plant in Rétság, north Hungary by the end of March with the loss of 107 jobs.

The plant has been making losses for seven years. Demand for ferrite and ferrite transformer cores has dropped in Europe over the past several years, and European manufacturers can no longer compete with Chinese ones, according to the sita manager.



TDK will continue to make transformers, chip inductors and chip condensers at its Hungarian unit, keeping 160-170 jobs.