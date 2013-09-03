© franz schloegl dreamstime.com

New laser cutting machine at VTES Kft.

VT Enclosures & Stampings Kft. (VTES Kft.) installed a fibre-laser cutting machine in its Székesfehérvár site. The investment sum is over EUR 500'000.

The equipment operates with +/- 0.05 mm accuracy and 6G acceleration (which is 1.5 times of the average acceleration of the Formula 1 cars) and is appropriate expressly for the processing of thin sheets. The machine handles 1500x3000 mm panel size and has automatic feeder, so can run continuously.



As of today the equipment is loaded with the production of electronic appliances, houses, doors and more sophisticated parts with several cuttings in small and medium series. VTES Kft hopes to gain significant business potentials in the field of producing electronic cabinets and their parts.



It is of strategic importance to VTES Kft. – employing altogether 310 people in its plants located in Székesfehérvár and Törökszentmiklós – to continuously extend and modernise its machine park. Thus at the end of last year the company invested in a new CNC bending machine and in the future intends to renew its excenter press machine park with servo presses.