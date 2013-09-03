© pavelgr dreamstime.com Analysis | September 03, 2013
Microsoft to Buy Nokia Mobile Business in $7 Billion Deal
In the post-PC world, and in the midst an ecosystem war, Microsoft has finally bought Nokia. This deal is less about the devices themselves, and more about the Windows Phone platform.
In order to have any relevance in this new era, Microsoft must develop a strong ecosystem - at 4% market share, it still has a long way to go. The acquisition enables Microsoft to re-double its efforts with Windows Phone, and use the Lumia brand to truly innovate with the platform.
Microsoft is now able to control the full user experience, which will help avoid OS fragmentation (as has been the case with Android) and make it easier to attract developers to the platform. Microsoft is also now much better placed to win back some of the enterprise customers it has lost as a result of BYOD and consumerisation. It is now able to offer a full portfolio of hardware, software and services to customers.
The question that arises from the acquisition is what Microsoft intends to do with the Windows Phone platform now that it owns an OEM. Its long history with partners suggests that it is unlikely follow Apple's lead and only allow its platform to be used on Nokia devices.
In order to grow market share, Microsoft will need to keep Samsung and HTC on board, and will need to alleviate any concerns that emerge as a result of the acquisition. Microsoft can use Nokia to really drive innovation on the platform, as Google is doing with Motorola. However, in order to succeed it will need to ensure it maintains good relationships with its partners.
-----
Autthor: by Adrian Drozd, Research Director, ICT Europe
Microsoft is now able to control the full user experience, which will help avoid OS fragmentation (as has been the case with Android) and make it easier to attract developers to the platform. Microsoft is also now much better placed to win back some of the enterprise customers it has lost as a result of BYOD and consumerisation. It is now able to offer a full portfolio of hardware, software and services to customers.
The question that arises from the acquisition is what Microsoft intends to do with the Windows Phone platform now that it owns an OEM. Its long history with partners suggests that it is unlikely follow Apple's lead and only allow its platform to be used on Nokia devices.
In order to grow market share, Microsoft will need to keep Samsung and HTC on board, and will need to alleviate any concerns that emerge as a result of the acquisition. Microsoft can use Nokia to really drive innovation on the platform, as Google is doing with Motorola. However, in order to succeed it will need to ensure it maintains good relationships with its partners.
-----
Autthor: by Adrian Drozd, Research Director, ICT Europe
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments