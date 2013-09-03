© youssouf-cader-dreamstime.com

So what of Nokia?

As the smoke clears from this morning's breaking news: Microsoft buys Nokia's phone business. So, what will remain of the Finnish phone giant?

Nokia will continue working to develop technologies. Here, the patent portfolio will come in handy as it covers large aspects of basic communication. Among other things, Nokia will explore new business opportunities through advanced research, development and concept products in areas such as connectivity, sensing and material technologies, as well as web and cloud technologies.



The move also means that Nokia can concentrate more on NSN, Nokia Solutions and Networks, to try and challenge players such as Ericsson in the field of mobile broadband and infrastructure for communications. The third - and last - area in which Nokia wants to continue working is HERE, the mapping systems.



The added 5,44 billion euro will allow Nokia to invest in those three fields, according to the company.