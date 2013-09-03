© luchschen-dreamstime.com

HP to partner with Flextronics in Brazil?

Computer maker HP is reportedly looking to cooperate with Flextronics for manufacturing for the Brazilian market.

The American company is looking to set up production with Flextronics due to its local capabilities – with would provide more flexibility for HP, according to Digitimes, citing sources with knowledge in the matter.



HP, which used to be one of the top brands for notebooks in Brazil – but has recently started to loose market shares in the region – loosing shares to competitors Acer, Samsung and Positivo.



The (rumoured) cooperation with Flextronics is HP's the latest offensive to regain lost markets shares in Brazil.



Flextronics' Brazilian operations are located in Manaus, Sorocaba and Sao Paulo.