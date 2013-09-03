© Würth Elektronik

Würth Elektronik opens office in China

Würth Elektronik has now opened an office for Circuit Board Technology in Shenzhen, in the Guangdong region (China).

The Würth Elektronik Group has been in Asia for over 13 years, where it has established several local businesses, manufacturing facilities and its own Quality and Design Center.



"Asian manufacturing is not a substitute for our German factories", says Jürgen Klohe, managing director of the WE Group, "it’s a logical extension of our portfolio. There are several reasons why we chose this office location in China. Firstly, the manufacturing of PCBs in China meets Würth’s high quality standards. On the other hand, our associate companies have long been based in China and we already have an efficient network there in terms of infrastructure and resources. In addition, we already have a highly productive laboratory there that operates to German standards."



Four Asian partners will expand the production capacity of Würth Elektronik. These Chinese partner factories are strategically designed to export and are certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TS 16949 and UL (for USA and Canada).



"When choosing a factory, we strategically determined which technologies and which volumes these plants could and should deliver for us", explains Denis Giba, managing director of WE Printed Circuit Boards. "These criteria are defined in the offer software, so that when certain technological parameters are entered, only factories that are approved for the technology, in relation to the requested volume, come up."