Casio setting up in the Middle East

Aiming to expand its business in the Middle East, Casio established Casio Middle East FZE in Dubai in March 2013 as its first sales and marketing company in the region.

Casio has been supplying products to countries in the Middle East through sales agents since the mid-1970s. In 1994, Casio set up a representative office in Dubai to function as a contact point for customers.



In recent years, markets in the Middle East, particularly the six member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Arab United Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia), have been thriving against the backdrop of robust economic growth and an expanding youth population. Accordingly, Casio regards the region as a strategic growth market and is pursuing business expansion there.



Starting in October this year, it will work together with sales agents in each of the countries and carry out sales and marketing activities tailored to these countries By promptly supplying products and services suitable for the lifestyles and cultures of local people, the company intends to popularize Casio products and expand its business in the region.