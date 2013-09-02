© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Ericsson to build three Global ICT Centers

Ericsson is planning to invest roughly EUR 800 million in the coming five years to build three global ICT Centers. Two will be located in Sweden, in Stockholm and Linköping, while the third one will be located in Montreal, Canada.

The three ICT Centers combined will be up to 120'000 square meters, approximately the size of 14 football fields. The new centers will house the company's complete portfolio, enabling the R&D organization to develop and verify solutions, creating the foundation for the next generation technology and cloud-based services, the company writes in a press release.



Hans Vestberg, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "The new ICT Centers are examples of Ericsson's passion for driving the development of the industry. Great ideas come from collaboration, and at these centers we will push the boundaries of possibility on next generation technology and services. Flexibility enabled by new ways of working will realize innovation faster to the market and to our customers."



The two ICT Centers in Sweden will begin initial operations from end of 2013 and from end of 2014 respectively and the North American ICT Center from early 2015.