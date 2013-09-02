© akeeris-dreamstime.com

ICCO EMT expanding in Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary

ICCO EMT, an existing OMRON partner in Romania is now expanding its OMRON sales and support activity to Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

OMRON's partner in Romania, ICCO EMT, is expanding its territory to include Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary for the sale and support of all OMRON AOI, SPI and AXI products.



”OMRON has many key customers in these countries and it is important to have the right partner for the best support possible. We at OMRON know that ICCO EMT will deliver top quality support for the benefit of our customers,” the company writes in a press release.