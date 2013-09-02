© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

HTC executives leak technology

Once again we see the darker side of the industry, as three design executives from HTC have been arrested on suspicion of leaking trade secrets.

HTC vice president of product design Thomas Chien, R&D director WU Chien-Hung and senior manager of design and innovation Justin Huang were arrested on the 30th of August, according to a Reuters report.



The executives were arrested following a complaint filed by the company last month, accusing the three of leaking secret information.



The plan to set up a new mobile design company for the Chinese market, using stolen interface technology is said to have been the three executives' aim, the report continues.