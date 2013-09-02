© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

AQ Enclosure Systems acquires Arkivator Machine Systems

AQ Enclosure Systems AB has signed an agreement with the trustee in bankruptcy to acquire the assets of Arkivator Machine Systems AB, which was filed for bankruptcy August 14, 2013.

Arkivator Machine Systems is a supplier of machines for the packaging industry and is involved all steps from product development, through prototype to serial production, field support and after sales services. The company has had an annual turnover of about SEK 140 million (EUR 16 million).



The operations will be taken over on September 4 and it will continue in AQ Enclosure Systems AB in the current location in Falköping, Sweden. The transaction will be made as a cash transaction.



"The acquisition is made to broaden AQ's customer relations and to gain competence in development and manufacturing of complete packaging machines. AQ Enclosure Systems, with operation in Vaggeryd and Falköping, will become a world class system supplier to demanding customers" says Claes Mellgren, CEO of AQ