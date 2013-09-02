© blotty-dreamstime.com

ICAPE sales increased 41%

ICAPE Group saw its booking performance sky rocket by 41% in the first half of 2013, in hard numbers that would be EUR 31.1 millions compared to 22.1 million for the same period 2012.

“Since the beginning of 2012, we have experienced extremely strong sales growth across different markets”, said Thomas Chea, ICAPE Group Marketing Director, “and this excellent result is to be compared to the growth of 31% at the same period last year (H1 2012 vs H1 2011), confirming the trend of continuous growth of ICAPE Group. Currently, the outlook of our business in the second semester is excellent, on good way to exceed our plan for 2013.”



We've talked to ICAPE before, and something that was said then still stands – being visible is important – and by doing a lot of trade shows you are visible.



“As part of our worldwide business development strategy” continues Thomas Chea “we are participating in three major exhibitions in the two coming months.”