© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Rainbow adds European sales manager.

PCB equipment manufacturer Rainbow Technology Systems (RTS) has appointed Eric McLean as its European sales manager.

Eric comes most recently from DuPont where he held several senior management positions in marketing and product management including European market segment manager for the Microcircuit Materials Division. Prior to this he worked for Prestwick Circuits both in Europe and the USA. Eric has a BSc in Chemistry from the University of Paisley.



RTS is the company behind a revolutionary new process for PCB manufacture, which is more cost-effective, quicker and greener than traditional methods – the Rainbow Process unit.1



Jonathan Kennett, CEO of Rainbow Technology Systems, said: “Eric has a wealth of experience in the electronics materials sector and we are delighted to welcome him on board. His knowledge of the electronics business and contacts will be invaluable as we continue to build our presence in Europe.”



Eric McLean added: “The Rainbow Process Unit is set to revolutionise the PCB sector by helping manufacturers increase yields, become more efficient and reduce waste. I am really excited by the prospect of taking the technology into Europe.”