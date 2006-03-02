Sanmina-SCI not to lose Lenovo contract

According to an article on Forbes.com Sanmina-SCI is unlikely to lose their contract with the computer maker Lenovo.

It has been up for discussion that the manufacturing contract from the Chinese computer maker Lenovo would come up for bidding.



"We don't see any EMS competitor having this capability in North America, implying minimal risk of Lenovo taking the business elsewhere," Darayanani wrote in a research note.