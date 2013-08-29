© siarhei tsalko dreamstime.com

FLIR Systems awarded a $137 Million contract

FLIR Systems has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract from the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division.

FLIR will support Naval Air Systems Command's UH-1 program and the Vertical Takeoff Unmanned Aerial Vehicle program.



The contract is valued at USD 136.6 million and is for FLIR's commercially developed, military qualified BRITE Star II gimbaled electro-optical/infrared imaging systems, BRITE Star I upgrades, and related spares and services.



Work under this award is expected to be performed out of FLIR's facility in Wilsonville, OR, and is expected to be completed by August 2018.



"This contract award was the result of our team's continued effort to bring highly advanced commercially developed solutions to government markets," said Andy Teich, President and CEO of FLIR. "Our innovative technology, high reliability, timely delivery, low total cost of ownership, and global customer support drive our success in these markets. We are proud to have been selected to provide the U.S. Navy with these highly tactical solutions."