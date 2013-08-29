© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Russian teXet signs with Foxconn

teXet Global SE, a unit of Russian mobile phone company teXet, has signed an agreement with Foxconn in the Czech Republic – for the assembly of teXet's new tablet models.

The tablets will be assembled in at Foxconn's facility in Pardubice, the company will also assist teXet with distribution, according to the Prague Post.



“Our company will support the teXet brand throughout Europe offering Forward & Reverse Logistic services,” Foxconn Global Service Solutions Division writes on their website.