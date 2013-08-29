© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Zuken expands presence in Switzerland

Zuken plans to expand its presence in Switzerland with the appointment of Tobias Martin as Operations Manager.

Martin will lead a Swiss-based team focused on offering increased support and training to users of Zuken's market-leading solution for electrical wiring and fluid design, E3.series.



Gerhard Lipski, General Manager Zuken Europe, comments on the appointment: “Tobias has been instrumental in managing key customers relationships in Central Europe. His appointment, along with an expanded Swiss team, allows us increase our activity in this important region.”



Martin joined Zuken in 2008 and brings strong hands-on and business experience within electrical design engineering to the role. He will build on Zuken's substantial presence in the machinery, energy, power and aerospace industries within the region.



Zuken is in the process of registering a new Swiss branch office located in Mägenwil, Aargau canton.