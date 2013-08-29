© evertiq

Foxconn expands production for HP

Foxconn have been manufacturing computers for HP for the Russian market at its St. Petersburg facility for some time now – but it's time for an update, now the production will also include HP's All-in-One products.

With the All-in-One products, we're talking about the so called 'monoblock' computers, were the entire computer is fitted within the monitor.



Earlier this year, a 10% import duty was imposed in Russia regarding PC's, which in turn pumped up the market price. And with production within the country the company removes the dependence of currency exchange rates and also shortens delivery times, reports Vedomosti.