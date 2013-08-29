© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

Flextronics expands medical capabilities - acquires RIWISA

Flextronics and RIWISA AG, have that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Flextronics will acquire RIWISA.

RIWISA is a privately held and family-owned, provider of high volume, high precision, injection molding and automation solutions based in Switzerland.



Upon completion, Flextronics will acquire RIWISA's manufacturing facilities and employees in medical, consumer packaging and industrial products, which will broaden its precision injection molding and high-speed automation offerings.



"The addition of RIWISA's precision plastics and automation capabilities to Flextronics Medical is a tremendous complement to the broad range of healthcare solutions we can offer our customers globally and underscores the strategic commitment we have made to expand our services in this market," said Mark Kemp, president of Flextronics Medical. "We are very excited about today's announcement and look forward to creating a European Center of Excellence for precision plastics in Switzerland and adding RIWISA's highly talented team to the Flextronics family."



"In the scope of the succession plans, we carefully reviewed several different scenarios. Primary importance was focused on the future of the Company and its employees, the changing customer requirements and increasing globalization of the market," said Gerold Richner, general manager of RIWISA. "By its sale to Flextronics, with its operations in more than 30 countries and global customer base, RIWISA is given access to the world market, enabling a solid foundation for successful future growth for the employees and the continuation of the Company's industry legacy of more than 67 years."