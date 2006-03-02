New stand-alone AOI system from Göpel

The stand-alone system OptiCon BasicLine 1M/4M from GÖPEL electronic is based on the recently introduced new AOI hardware platform and enables a high fault coverage as well as a flexible and efficient usage in the production process.

The centre piece of the new family is a modularly extendable camera. This new camera concept allows alternative selection between a one and four mega-pixel camera module. For an even higher test coverage users will be able to add additional camera options for THT components, colour inspection or 3D measurement as well as angled view inspection for the inspection of J-Lead pins at PLCC and SOJ components. The new platform is designed with performance in mind offering higher test speed, reduced debug times, minimal false call rate and extremely high fault coverage.

The new OptiCon BasicLine is based on a linear drive system which results in an up to 50% higher test speed compared to earlier generations.



In addition to a four mega-pixel camera with specially developed telecentric lens, the entire Quattro illumination concept is included. The multicoloured top illumination allows a high-contrast display of coloured polarity markings.



The all-new Quattro illumination, where 16 illumination settings can be configured, enables the optimal display of shorts, laser labelling and polarity markings. Thereby, interfering effects of solder masks and fluxes are eliminated.



OptiCon BasicLine 1M/4M provides an extremely effective stand-alone tool in the production process. Time and cost savings, as well as an increased quality are cornerstones of competitiveness for assembly houses with, in particular, small and medium volumes – all achievable with the new AOI system.