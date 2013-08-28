© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com

Bring it back – manufacturer moves back to the US

Time for one of those sunshine stories, while off-shoring and moving production to low-cost countries is still common, some companies make the decision to make the move back.

Element Electronics, is moving its production operations of flat-screen televisions from China, to Fairfield County, South Carolina. A new 315'000 sqf of space will make up the new production facility – and with that – create 500 new jobs.



“We welcome Element Electronics to South Carolina’s business community and celebrate the company’s decision to invest USD 7.5 million and create 500 new jobs in Fairfield County. Today’s announcement is another indication that we are doing the right things to attract job-creating investments here in South Carolina,” said Gov. Nikki Haley.



“We welcome Element Electronics to Fairfield County and the Central South Carolina region. Today's announcement is further confirmation that manufacturing jobs are coming back to the Southeastern U.S. The Central SC Region is well positioned along the mid-Atlantic and within close proximity to Element Electronics major distribution channels,” said Central SC Alliance Chairman Mike Brenan.



Central SC Alliance is an economic development organization, which engages in the recruitment of capital investment and job creation in the Central region of South Carolina.