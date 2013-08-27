© mchudo dreamstime.com

Zuken expands in the Americas

Zuken will invest $30 to $50 million in its U.S. based operation over the next three years. The Americas expansion will be anchored by a new Zuken innovation center located in Silicon Valley.

David Gullickson, General Manager of Zuken Americas, said, “During the past 10 years, we have steadily and consistently grown our North American business. This investment represents an acknowledgement of our success and allows us to take our business to the next level. The additional resources that this investment provides will allow us to promote our technology to a broader audience within the Americas and increase our business at a more rapid rate.”



Zuken plans a September opening of its new innovation center. The site will expand over the next three years to a staff of more than 30 engineers.



Jinya Katsube, Chief Operating Officer of Zuken Inc., said: “Zuken is committed to this investment and to expanding our role in the American market. Establishing an R&D center in the U.S. provides us with a platform to better respond to the needs of our customers in the Americas.”