© beisea dreamstime.com

Harting increases headcount again

The HARTING Technology Group continues to expand and is further increasing its headcount.

At the end of July 2013, the group company had created a total of 220 new jobs worldwide compared with the previous year and is also still recruiting for numerous positions. At the moment, HARTING is primarily looking for engineers and draftsmen.



This positive trend is also currently reflected in the number of vacant positions. The HARTING Technology Group had 57 vacancies at the end of July 2013 compared with 41 at the end of July in the previous year. That equates to a 39 percent increase within a year.



“Despite the challenging situation in some southern European countries, we continue to regard the global business outlook as positive”, remarked Dr. Michael Pütz, Director of Human Resources, Plant and Legal Affairs. “We require well qualified staff to ensure we continue our course of growth. At the moment, we are primarily looking for engineers with market experience for sales, marketing and market management functions”, added Pütz. He also indicated that draftsmen are being sought for development and project management roles. The demand for IT specialists is also set to increase significantly in future.



The future HARTING employees will mainly be recruited for the company locations in Germany but also for the European local subsidiaries. The recruitment drive will also focus on specialists and managers in the high-growth Asian markets, as Pütz emphasized.



At the end of July 2013 worldwide 3,817 employees were working for HARTING Technology Group; 2,081 of them in Germany.