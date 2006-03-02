Nokia's design boss to quit

Nokia's current head of design, Frank Nuovo had decided to pursue his own design interests after more than a decade in the job. Nokia also forms new design organisation.

Mr Nuovo is to be replaced by Alastair Curtis, currently responsible for design at Nokia's mobile phones business group, on 1 April. Mr Nuovo will continue as principal designer for Vertu, Nokia's spare-no-expense brand, and work with Nokia in a consulting role. Nokia will strengthen its multidisciplinary design unit by forming a single design organisation.

