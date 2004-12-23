Electronics Production | December 23, 2004
Niobium Oxide Capacitors with lower ESR
AVX’s recently introduced technology breakthrough, OxiCapTM Niobium Oxide capacitors are available in smaller and thinner packages in response to demand in mobile phones, digital cameras and thin notebooks and PDAs.
The devices are compatible with the latest lead-free directives, are RoHS compliant, Halogen-free and carry the coveted Sony Green Partner award. This technology offers safe failure mode, which means that in the event of critical damage to the device, it will not burn up to the category voltage.
In smaller packages NOS OxiCapTM capacitors feature lower profiles and are available in heights of 1.2, 1.5 and 2.0mm. Where height is a major constraint such as in wireless cards, clam shell phones, wireless notebooks, slim cameras and single sided board designs then these offer an attractive solution. Where space is constrained the smaller packages available such as the new offerings in the 0805 package (2.0mm X 1.25mm) will be welcomed. Low ESR NOS capacitors are rated up to 125 degrees Celsius while a range of newly released conventional and multi-anode (NOM Series) low ESR capacitors have been developed for high frequency power filtering applications.
Typical applications include automotive, mobile phones, PDAs or any application that needs to seamlessly move to a lead free process or benefit from a higher performance alternative to aluminium and other SMT capacitor technologies. Other features of these new AVX capacitors include: total traceability; reduced voltage derating (20% is sufficient); temperature rating up to 125degC; rated voltage of under 10V and EIA case sizes that are the same as Tantalum and polymer devices.
NbO material is readily available in large quantities and can be processed with minor modifications to the Tantalum capacitor production line, offering a hedge against future supply concerns as has been the case with Tantalum in the past.
