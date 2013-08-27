© ermess dreamstime.com

PCB market stagnated in June 2013

German PCB manufacturers reported turnover figures that levelled with those of May 2013, reported the industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

Compared to June 2012 (with one working day less), turnover decreased by two percent. The cumulative sales for the first half of 2013 - with 122 working days - decreased two percent compared to the same period last year (with 124 working days).



The order intake in June 2013 remained 7 percent lower than that of May 2013; however increased 33% from June 2012. Therefore, order intake for the first half of 2013 stood 7% higher than during the corresponding period last year.



The companies state that customer orders are increasingly short-term. In addition, the ordering behaviour was very erratic. Given the fact that no long-term forecasts are being made, planning production capacity gets more difficult.



The book-to-bill ratio in June 2013 fell somewhat compared to the previous month, standing at 1.01.



The number of employees was 6 percent lower than that of June 2012.