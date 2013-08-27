© evertiq

Evertiq at Nepcon

The first day of Nepcon is drawing towards its end here in Shenzhen, China. As you would expect we'll get to see everything from SMT to EMA, from Test and Measurement to Electro-Static Discharge.

NEPCON South China is one of the biggest and longest standing trading and sourcing platform for the electronics manufacturing industry in South China.



Be sure to visit us at both: M11