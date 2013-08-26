© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

CyberOptics's new Director of Engineering

CyberOptics has appointed Dick Johnson as the Director of Engineering for the company’s product development group in Singapore.

Dick has relocated permanently to Singapore and will work out of the company’s Singapore office. All engineering groups delivering AOI, SPI and process control solutions report to Dick effective immediately.



Dick joins CyberOptics from DEK with 17 years of experience in the SMT industry, leading product development, software development and product management for DEK’s solder paste printer business.