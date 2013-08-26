© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Komax pulls out of solar business

Komax will focus more on its profitable businesses – ergo Komax wire – and with that, the board of directors have decided that the company should pull out of the solar business.

“Although the photovoltaics industry will no doubt remain interesting in the long term, the activities of Komax Solar will no longer form part of Komax’s core business in the future. The Board of Directors considers the risk profile of this business to be incompatible with the Group’s objectives. An alternative solution will therefore be sought for this business unit,” the company writes in a statement.



Another one of Komax businesses, Komax Medtech, will also receive more support – as the market is showing signs of recovery – the company intend to support the business unit’s business more broadly on the basis of existing technologies.