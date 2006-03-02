Arrow and Honeywell sign deal

Under the terms of a new distribution agreement, Arrow is now offering products from Honeywell's Sensing and Control business unit to customers in Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The agreement between Arrow and Honeywell covers Honeywell's wide range of sensor products including standard and industrial pressure sensors, Limit switch, humidity sensors, temperature sensors, position sensors, infrared sensors, current sensors, and liquid level sensors. Arrow will also distribute a number of Honeywell switch products including parts qualified in accordance with military standards.

The Honeywell product range suits a wide variety of applications including medical electronics, instrumentation, military and aerospace systems, industrial equipment and computing systems and accessories.



Discussing the new agreement, Catrin Kristensen, Arrow marketing director for passive, electromechanical and connector products, comments: “Honeywell Sensing and Control is one of the world's leading sensor and switch manufacturers. The new agreement provides a route for customers in Norway and the Baltic States to access Honeywell's broad mix of technically advanced sensing and switching solutions backed up by high quality Arrow technical, logistics and commercial support.”

