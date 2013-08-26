© olgalis dreamstime.com Analysis | August 26, 2013
Differences among smartphones to grow less noticeable
According to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, the differences among smartphone brands will grow increasingly less noticeable as mobile component parts and hardware specs become standardized.
The major global smartphone brands will be expected to shift a good portion of their focus towards the low-to-mid ranged smartphone devices following the eventual saturation of the high end market; The Chinese brands, meanwhile, are likely to see their market influence and shipment numbers grow, and are therefore anticipated to enjoy increased visibility.
At the moment, TrendForce projects that the proportion of the market represented by low-to-mid end smartphones will expand from 50% this year to above 70% in 2014. The shipment proportion of the low-end tablet devices, on the other hand, is expected to rise to over 65%. Given the concerns associated with manufacturing cost and rising cloud usage rate, mobile density growth is currently perceived to be the one area where the impact of the aforementioned developments will be the most noticeable.
In an effort to protect overall profits as well as to stabilize price, various NAND Flash manufacturers have decided against employing any form of aggressive pricing strategies this year. Because of this, the NAND Flash prices, along with those of embedded products, have remained relatively steady compared to the previous periods. As a response to the generally stable pricing trend, an increasing number of manufacturers are opting to lower total eMMC density in order to effectively control and manage cost.
This has notably led to the decreased capacities in some of the smartphone devices that are released from global branded manufacturers. The capacities of the low end tablets, it is worth noting, have similarly gone down, dropping from 16GB to 8GB. In 2014, TrendForce predicts that the average content per box for the eMMCs used in smartphones will rise by 9-10% and reach13GB. For tablets (not including those released from the white-box manufacturers), the average content per box is only expected to be16.3GB.
Along with mobile devices, cloud storage systems are currently experiencing a steady rise in demand. Not only is the growing interest in cloud services impacting the average content per box for embedded products, it is also increasing the pressure for manufacturers that produce UFDs, memory cards, and various other external memory devices.
TrendForce predicts that cloud storage services –like Dropbox and Google Drive— and web-based multimedia will all undergo enhancements as the internet infrastructure improves. Following the necessary developments, the needs associated with physical personal storages are expected to decline on a gradual basis. Looking at the market strategies and the growing popularity of cloud, TrendForce believes it is unlikely that the growing demand for low-to-mid end mobile devices will help increase average storage capacity.
At the moment, TrendForce projects that the proportion of the market represented by low-to-mid end smartphones will expand from 50% this year to above 70% in 2014. The shipment proportion of the low-end tablet devices, on the other hand, is expected to rise to over 65%. Given the concerns associated with manufacturing cost and rising cloud usage rate, mobile density growth is currently perceived to be the one area where the impact of the aforementioned developments will be the most noticeable.
In an effort to protect overall profits as well as to stabilize price, various NAND Flash manufacturers have decided against employing any form of aggressive pricing strategies this year. Because of this, the NAND Flash prices, along with those of embedded products, have remained relatively steady compared to the previous periods. As a response to the generally stable pricing trend, an increasing number of manufacturers are opting to lower total eMMC density in order to effectively control and manage cost.
This has notably led to the decreased capacities in some of the smartphone devices that are released from global branded manufacturers. The capacities of the low end tablets, it is worth noting, have similarly gone down, dropping from 16GB to 8GB. In 2014, TrendForce predicts that the average content per box for the eMMCs used in smartphones will rise by 9-10% and reach13GB. For tablets (not including those released from the white-box manufacturers), the average content per box is only expected to be16.3GB.
Along with mobile devices, cloud storage systems are currently experiencing a steady rise in demand. Not only is the growing interest in cloud services impacting the average content per box for embedded products, it is also increasing the pressure for manufacturers that produce UFDs, memory cards, and various other external memory devices.
TrendForce predicts that cloud storage services –like Dropbox and Google Drive— and web-based multimedia will all undergo enhancements as the internet infrastructure improves. Following the necessary developments, the needs associated with physical personal storages are expected to decline on a gradual basis. Looking at the market strategies and the growing popularity of cloud, TrendForce believes it is unlikely that the growing demand for low-to-mid end mobile devices will help increase average storage capacity.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments