© iFixit Electronics Production | August 26, 2013
Motorola Moto X Teardown: Tons of New Innovations
After being acquired by Google, Motorola took a fresh look at smartphone design — from the inside.
Among the usual suspects (cameras, chips, display) lie some interesting design decisions that we've never seen before. Motorola's design team is paying the kind of attention to detail we usually only see from Apple. Instead of making another cookie-cutter copy of the competition, Motoroogle took the time to innovate new ways of constructing their flagship smartphone.
The Moto X earned a solid 7 out of 10 repairability score. Modular construction allows you to replace components economically; everything's held in place with Torx T3 screws and some mild-to-medium adhesive — nothing crazy that will break someone's tinkering heart. Folks will have to replace the glass and LCD as one whole enchilada, which is standard practice nowadays.
This is the first and only smartphone that's "Designed & Assembled in the USA," to our knowledge. Flextronics is assembling the phone for Motorola in Fort Worth, Texas.
We were surprised to learn that our "Woven Black" case actually has a weave to it—at first we thought it was just a gimmick. It's not — you can see right through it!
The camera flash is its own separate assembly, and is attached to the back cover. Folks can pretty easily replace the back cover with another of their choosing, provided they peel off and transplant the flash.
This is possibly the most modular headphone jack we've ever seen. It pops right out of the upper midframe panel, spring contacts and all.
Motoroogle again shows off its novelty; the X's vibrator motor is soldered right to the motherboard. The wonders never cease.
One thing about this device is certain: the design choices are nothing if not unique. The midframe is held in place by pins protruding from the edges of the display assembly bezel.
Chip ID that doesn't disappoint:
The Moto X earned a solid 7 out of 10 repairability score. Modular construction allows you to replace components economically; everything's held in place with Torx T3 screws and some mild-to-medium adhesive — nothing crazy that will break someone's tinkering heart. Folks will have to replace the glass and LCD as one whole enchilada, which is standard practice nowadays.
© iFixitThe Teardown
This is the first and only smartphone that's "Designed & Assembled in the USA," to our knowledge. Flextronics is assembling the phone for Motorola in Fort Worth, Texas.
We were surprised to learn that our "Woven Black" case actually has a weave to it—at first we thought it was just a gimmick. It's not — you can see right through it!
The camera flash is its own separate assembly, and is attached to the back cover. Folks can pretty easily replace the back cover with another of their choosing, provided they peel off and transplant the flash.
This is possibly the most modular headphone jack we've ever seen. It pops right out of the upper midframe panel, spring contacts and all.
© iFixitThe microphone assembly clings (like a baby sloth) to the earpiece speaker to maintain a solid connection with the spring contacts below.
Motoroogle again shows off its novelty; the X's vibrator motor is soldered right to the motherboard. The wonders never cease.
One thing about this device is certain: the design choices are nothing if not unique. The midframe is held in place by pins protruding from the edges of the display assembly bezel.
Chip ID that doesn't disappoint:
- Toshiba THGBMAG7A2JBAIR 16 GB eMMC NAND Flash
- SK Hynix H9TKNNNBPDAR RAM (we assume the Snapdragon S4 Pro is layered under this IC)
- Qualcomm PM8921 Power Management IC
- Texas Instruments TMS320C55
- Skyworks 77619-12 Power Amplifier Module for Quad-Band GSM / EDGE and Penta-Band (Bands I, II, IV, V, VIII) WCDMA/ HSDPA/ HSUPA/ HSPA+/ LTE
- Texas Instruments MSP430 F5259 Mixed Signal Microcontroller
- Qualcomm WCD9310 Audio Codec
- Qualcomm WCN3680 802.11ac Combo Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/FM
- NXP TFA9890 High Efficiency Class-D Audio Amplifier
- Skyworks 77737 SkyHi Power Amplifier Module for LTE Bands 12/17 (698-716 MHz)
- EPCOS 7#959 Wireless LAN / Bluetooth Filters (IF)
- Wolfson Microelectronics WM7121 Top Port Analogue Silicon Microphone
- Wolfson Microelectronics WM7132 Bottom Port Analogue Silicon Microphone
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments