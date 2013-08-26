© luchschen dreamstime.com

Fifteen-year agreement between OSI and Albania

The Government of Albania has awarded OSI Systems' security division, Rapiscan Systems, a fifteen-year contract to provide turnkey cargo and vehicle security screening services at various sites throughout the country.

OSI Systems' CEO, Deepak Chopra, stated, "This significant award from Albania to provide turnkey screening services builds upon similar long-term agreements awarded by the Puerto Rico ports authority and Mexico's tax and customs authority. Our strategy of expanding our security offerings beyond the manufacture and sale of screening and detection equipment by providing comprehensive turnkey screening services continues to be well received in the marketplace. Our experience and capability to develop and integrate leading edge inspection technologies coupled with our depth of operational expertise is unmatched in the industry and we believe makes us uniquely qualified to secure and manage such complex programs."



Under the program, Rapiscan Systems intends to provide a comprehensive X-ray screening program, which will incorporate technology, staffing, systems integration, and maintenance support at sites throughout Albania. These operational capabilities are intended to enhance the Albanian government's capability to interdict contraband and undeclared materials. The Company currently anticipates that total gross revenues may range from USD 150 million - USD 250 million over the term of the agreement. Actual revenues could differ significantly from the range provided as the generation of revenue is based upon the volume of cargo and other factors.



Ajay Mehra, President of Rapiscan Systems, stated, "The Albanian government's initiative to secure its ports and land crossings represents another significant step in the security inspection arena. We are proud to have been selected to execute this critical program. Our selection reinforces the attractiveness and compelling value of our turnkey service model."