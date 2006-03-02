Elprint relocates Stockholm office to Kista

As of 01.03.2006 Norweigan PCB-producer Elprint has moved from its premises in Täby to Kista, Stockholm.

This relocation is a natural consequence of Elprint's increased market activity in Sweden and in the Stockholm region in particular. The relocation will simultaneously support a closer partnership with our key customers and partners.



"Kista has a position in the field of electronics that is unique. It is an international arena for telecommunication and wireless systems business where only a few sites in the world can display the same breadth along the entire length of the value chain - from research projects to product and

production companies. For us as a leading provider of quick turn-around PCBs is it close to mandatory to be present in Kista. Here we have over 65,000 people working in over 350 different companies where a lot of these companies are customer and partners of ours", says Svein-Erik Rambø, Elprint`s regional manager, Sweden.