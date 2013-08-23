© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Absolute EMS increases capacity with new Juki line

In Absolute EMS' latest expansion – the company purchased a new line from Juki, to increase its production capacity.

“We thoroughly understand the dynamic nature of the electronics market, our new Juki equipment will allow us to enhance our supply chain structure and manufacturing agility in response to market demand,” said President Dave Kichar, at Absolute EMS.



Absolute EMS’s new Juki line includes a KE-2070/KE-1080, an IFS-X2 intelligent feeder platform, a GL Fully Automatic Screen Printer, and an RS800 Series Lead-Free Hot Air / N2 Reflow Oven. Additionally, with Juki’s line optimization software and rugged in-line trolleys, Absolute EMS strengthens its capability for high-volume and high-mix production.