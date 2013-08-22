© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

China Unicom to provide Goodspeed’s network in China

Uros has entered partnership with China Unicom, that lets international travellers enjoy high-speed mobile Internet in China at a fixed daily rate.

China is the first Asian country where the Goodspeed Internet service is available and with this new addition the service covers now a total of 26 countries, among them also Russia.



Tommi Uhari, CEO at Uros said: “With around 60 million international visitors yearly and ranked as the third most visited country in the world, China is a perfect fit to our existing coverage. The China Unicom partnership is yet another concrete step in bringing easy Internet access to frequent travellers all over the world. Our aim is to remove the fear of bill shock and let people be themselves and productive also when on the road.”



Mr Xinzhong Zhang, General Manager at China Unicom Jixi branch, commented the agreement: “China Unicom is the only operator in China running WCDMA, or also referred as UMTS, network and service. By the end of 2012, China Unicom has established WCDMA HSPA+ networks in over 330 cities in China, and downlink speed is now upgrading from 21 Mbps to 42Mbps. We are pleased to welcome international travellers to China and to provide them with our high quality 3G data service through Goodspeed.”