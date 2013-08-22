Alder becomes majority owner of Powerbox

© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Swedish Powerbox International, a European manufacturer and distributor of power converters and associated products, has now a new majority owner in Alder, a private equity fund based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Powerbox International operates as;

Powerbox, a manufacturer of customised and standard power converters, targeting demanding applications within transportation, medical, and industrial markets, among others.

Craftec, a pan European design-in distributor of power converters from the world’s leading manufacturers.

Alder is the new majority owner, with Industrifonden as well as current and previous employees of the company remaining as minority shareholders. Alder is an active investor and will build the company to its full potential together with management. As part of the transaction, new capital is invested in the company to help strengthen the organisation to enable future growth.“This cornerstone investor will enable Powerbox International to expand and grow in our chosen geographical markets and focused segments. I am extremely pleased for the trust Alder has in our potential and excited for the future.” says Pelle Hallberg, group CEO.­ “Powerbox works closely with its customers to supply first class power supply solutions using its unique ability to provide “green” power converters with very high efficiency. It is an export driven organisation with strong competence and industry experience. We will work closely with the company to develop its productoffering and international presence." says Henrik Flygar, Partner at Alder.