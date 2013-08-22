© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Plexus to expand in Guadalajara, Mexico

Plexus Corp intends to begin operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, and has entered into an agreement to lease a 265'000 square feet manufacturing facility.

The leased building will be built for Plexus by Corporate Properties of America and will be located in the Guadalajara Technology Park. This facility will become a part of Plexus’ global network of 24 integrated facilities, providing customers with electronics design, manufacturing and sustaining solutions.



Todd Kelsey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer commented, “As part of our strategic planning process, we carefully evaluate the Plexus value proposition and service offerings of each of our regions to ensure we meet our customers’ current and future needs. With the growing demand for low-cost manufacturing solutions in the Americas, the Guadalajara expansion will provide Plexus’ quality and operational excellence while driving lowest total landed cost. The city of Guadalajara provides Plexus with access to a highly skilled workforce, a network of suppliers, a supportive business environment, and an efficient logistics infrastructure.”



Steve Frisch, Executive Vice President, Global Customer Services, commented, “Plexus is committed to continually advancing the competitiveness of our mid-to-low volume, higher complexity Product Realization Value Stream solutions. Our investment in Guadalajara reinforces Plexus’ dedication to customer service excellence and emphasizes our focus on fulfilling customer needs in the Americas. This expansion provides valuable options for our customers that require a Mexico solution.”



Construction of the facility will begin in August 2013 with expected completion during the fiscal third quarter of 2014.