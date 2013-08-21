© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Jabil’s Chad Industries in partnership with GDP Global

Jabil’s Chad Industries has completed the first installation of its WaferMate200 with GPD Global’s MAX Series Dispense System.

The WaferMate200TM is a high performance robotic wafer-handling platform engineered for expert automation of semiconductor wafers and similar substrates.



“Based upon Chad Industries recognized position as a leader in wafer handling equipment, and their ability to provide a custom solution for thin wafer and temporary carrier handling, we selected them to work with us on this project” says Christian Vega, sales manager at GPD Global. “The combination of our volumetric dispense technology and their excellent wafer handling skills resulted in a solution that exceeded the customer requirements and opens the door for future collaboration.”



The collaboration between Chad Industries and GPD Global resulted in a process where a fully enclosed automated wafer heat stage was designed to meet SEMI standards. A separate cooling stage allows the hot wafers to be cooled for safe handling, while a new wafer is being heated. Completing the integration is GEM/SECS communications for both systems to the customer’s environment.