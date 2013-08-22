© maria simonova dreamstime.com

The would-be-size of Incap-Inission

Earlier this month, evertiq wrote that Swedish EMS provider Inission took a large stake in the Finnish colleague Incap - with an option to merge the companies.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Incap Corporation will on 21 August 2013 decide among others on the provisional transaction between Incap Corporation and Inission AB. For this purpose, Incap has prepared preliminary pro forma calculations on the consolidated Incap-Inission. The figures are unaudited and when combining them, eventual adjustments required by the IFRS standard have not been considered.



The sales of the combined company would 2012 have amounted to 93,9 million euro. EBIT would have stood at 1'4 million euro. The result for the period after taxes would have been -397'000 euro.