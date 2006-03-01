Aspocomp recruits former<br>Flextronics boss

Balachandran a/l Lakshmanan has been appointed as the Project Manager and Petri Kangas as the CFO of Aspocomp Group Oyj's plant project in India.

Balachandran a/l Lakshmanan (50) has 15 years of experience in the start-up and management of new plants in Asia as well as the development of quality, customer service and productivity at numerous international companies such as Flextronics, Sony and Matsushita.



Petri Kangas (39) has previously served in international management positions in financial administration at both Finnish and foreign companies. His previous employers include Fibox and many Nokia units. He has broad experience in corporate financial management, growing companies and M&As.



On January 17, 2006, Aspocomp Group Oyj made a decision in principle to build the country's first high-tech PCB plant in Chennai, India. It will increase the company's ability to serve global customers cost-effectively and to grow with them. The plant is expected to go into operation in the second half of 2007.