National Semiconductor opens<br>new design centre in Germany

National Semiconductor opens new European Power Application Design Center in Füerstenfeldbruck near

Munich, Germany.

National Semiconductor Corp. announced the opening of a new Power Application Design Center in Europe to strengthen application- and system-support services for engineers designing power

supplies and power-management systems.



Located within the company's European headquarters in Füerstenfeldbruck near Munich, Germany, the centre gives power designers a full spectrum of engineering services, including reference designs, product selection, circuit design, board layout and problem analysis.



"National's new design centre addresses the increasing need for intelligent power-supply and power-management solutions for a wide range of applications, such as automotive, industrial, medical and telecom infrastructure," said John Phelps, National Semiconductor's Vice President and General Manager for Europe.



"As power-supply solutions get more and more complex, the need for application support and design expertise grows exponentially. We want our customers to concentrate on their core competencies, while we provide all the technical expertise they'll need to optimise energy-efficient power management systems," Phelps said.



Europe's new Power Application Design Center is equipped with the latest measurement and testing devices, state-of-the-art layout and simulation software, and equipment for milling and soldering printed circuit boards. The laboratory uses only components that comply with the European Union's restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) standard.



At the centre, developers will be able to create power solutions ranging from just a few watts to more than 1 kW for output voltages ranging from less than one volt to several hundred volts, and for currents up to and exceeding the 100 Ampère mark. Through special arrangements with selected vendors, the design centre also supports designers using high-voltage and power components outside of National's product portfolio.