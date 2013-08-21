© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

Sparton to acquire Aydin Displays

Sparton Corporation announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sparton Aydin, LLC has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire certain assets and liabilities of Aydin Displays.

Aydin Displays, a subsidiary of Video Display Corp, located in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, develops enhanced flat panel display and touch-screen solutions. Once the transaction is complete, the company will continue to operate as Aydin Displays.



"The addition of Aydin Displays meets one aspect of our growth strategy by providing engineered product content to further enhance our capabilities within the electromechanical value stream,” stated Cary B. Wood, president and chief executive officer of Sparton. “Additionally, Aydin’s products are an integral part of the P8A program, as are our sonobuoy products. We also believe we will be able to enhance the solutions selling approach of both Aydin Displays and our Defense & Security Systems business segment to the Department of Defense and other prime defense contractors, as well as key customers located across the globe.”



“We look forward to joining the Sparton team,” stated Art Mengel, president and general manager of Aydin Displays. “With the additional support and enhanced capabilities Sparton has to offer, we expect to be able to fulfill our customers’ needs in a more timely and effective manner as well being able to pursue the sales of our products and solutions into alternate end markets.”