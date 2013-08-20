© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Kitron signs contract worth EUR 18.5 million

Kitron has signed an agreement with a leading industrial supplier. The agreement, which is an extension of a previous contract, covers manufacturing of electronics and related technical services for automation and power technologies.

The estimated total contract value is NOK 150 million (roughly EUR 18.5 million) over a three-year period.



Kitron in Arendal, Norway, will handle the main part of the production and all deliverables, while part of the manufacturing will take place at Kitron's factories in Lithuania.



"Our ability to combine advanced technical services with cost effective manufacturing solutions were decisive in winning this important contract. The agreement confirms our leading position as an EMS supplier for the Industrial segment in Scandinavia," says Dag Songedal, interim CEO of Kitron ASA.