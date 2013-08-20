© ermess dreamstime.com

Commercial interest for 3D printing

As Quantum International continues exploring the potential gains of 3D printing, popular U.S. retailers and manufacturers are increasingly turning to the technology that may lead to the next industrial revolution.

Forbes reports that Massachusetts-based footwear and apparel company New Balance is using 3D printers to print shoes, while jewelry makers and clothing designers are creating and producing higher volumes of merchandise through 3D printing. Shipping company United Parcel Service (UPS) is experiencing immediate success after recently becoming the first nationwide retailer to offer 3D printing services in-store, and in June popular office supply store Staples began selling 3D printers online and in-store.



“3D printing is changing the future of manufacturing,” Quantum CEO Robert Federowicz said. “This technological innovation is creating more jobs in the U.S. and could be the trigger to rejuvenating manufacturing in the U.S.”



According to Wohlers Associates, an industry-specific consulting firm, the 3D printing market reached USD 2.2 billion last year, up almost 30 percent from 2011. With early projections for 3D printing reaching USD 3.1 billion worldwide by 2016 and USD 5.2 billion by 2020, Quantum is exploring all avenues into the rapidly growing sector.