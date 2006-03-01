Mini web server from ACME

Italian based electronics engineering company ACME has designed, produced and launched a penguin liked lpersonal computer that can be used as a mini Linux server which contains a processor from Axis Communications.

The FOX Board is a "ready-to-run" Embedded Linux System perfect to use as a mini WEB server, network device or as a core module for your own embedded devices.



A fully Open Source environment is available to customize and build your own kernel image or to develop user applications using standard GNU tools.