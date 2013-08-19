© alexmax-dreamstime.com

Will we see an Apple iTV in 2014?

Once again the rumour mill has started spinning – and once again its Apple that’s on everyone’s lips. This time its about the possible launch of the 'iTV' in 2014.

According to latest 'buzz', Apple is again working with Foxconn, but not only. Glassmaker Corning and display maker Innolux is also rumoured to be in on the new Apple product.



Granted, the rumour about the iTV is, lets just called it long-lived, but according to Taiwan's Economic Daily News – its believed to amount to more than just a rumour.



According to the report, talks between the company where held in the US two weeks ago – to discuss design and manufacturing. The paper cites the information to 'sources in the industry'.



But like with all rumours, best to be cautious – we will know in due time.